U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

USAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,442.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.