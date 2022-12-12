UBS Group Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $8,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

