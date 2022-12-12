UFO Gaming Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.14 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $536,227.81 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

