Ultra Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.48 million and $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,968.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00627864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00255749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00057590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22252851 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,946,187.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.