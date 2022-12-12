Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $854,546.69 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $64.53 million and approximately $854,546.69 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00620745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00270255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21406854 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,075,109.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.