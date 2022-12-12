Umee (UMEE) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Umee (UMEE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and $393,218.48 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.49 or 0.05264897 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00506641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.50 or 0.30018755 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

