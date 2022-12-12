Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 2,386.8% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.58 on Monday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Unicharm Company Profile
