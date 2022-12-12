Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 2,386.8% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.58 on Monday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

