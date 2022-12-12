Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

