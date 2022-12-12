Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.22 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $71.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.84 or 0.00034311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00440800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.79088354 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $64,275,374.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

