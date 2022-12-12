Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.62 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00034488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $65.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00445136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.79088354 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $64,275,374.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

