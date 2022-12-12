Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.80 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $56.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.80 or 0.00034288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10543842 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $39,353,087.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

