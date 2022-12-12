United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. 2,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UFCS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $683.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

