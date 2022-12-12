United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

