United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $19.26

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $21.31. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 104,467 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

