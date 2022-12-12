United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United States Steel worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in United States Steel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,100. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

