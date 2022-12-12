UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Hits $3.55 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $2.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00021867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018414 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.77515689 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,423,874.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.