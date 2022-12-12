Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

