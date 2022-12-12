Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

