Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Vale has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vale to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,396,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,532,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 938,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,388,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vale by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,198,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 491,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $14,295,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

