Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
VLYPO stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
