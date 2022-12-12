Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854,293. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

