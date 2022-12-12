Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.2% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

