Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4,511.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

