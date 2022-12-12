Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,456,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $177.44. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $218.11.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

