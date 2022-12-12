Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $491,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.93.

