Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 339.7% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,893,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

