Velas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $541,721.86 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Velas has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $541,721.86 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00075581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,387,772,012 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,772,009 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

