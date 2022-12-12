Velas Price Reaches $0.0251 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $59.96 million and $521,042.94 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005043 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,387,772,036 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,772,033 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

