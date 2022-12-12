Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.10 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.75 million and $16.10 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174617 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,169,894.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

