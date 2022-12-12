Verge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.56 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,971.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00450792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00885025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00628261 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00256208 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

