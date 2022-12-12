Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

