Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

