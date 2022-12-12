Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

