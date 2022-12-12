Veritaseum Market Cap Hits $102.65 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $47.75 or 0.00279854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $102.65 million and $19,111.72 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $914.59 or 0.05361231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.65 or 0.30081210 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

