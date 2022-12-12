VIDT Datalink Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $911.99 or 0.05316257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.78 or 0.30369312 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

