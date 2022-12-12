VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 60.9% in November

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Monday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

