VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 60.9% in November

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Monday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About VirExit Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirExit Technologies (VXIT)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.