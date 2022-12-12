Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 315.9% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

