Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VMAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

