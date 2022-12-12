Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $615.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 0.73. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 40.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

