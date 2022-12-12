Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €39.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNNVF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $24.55 on Monday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.