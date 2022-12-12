W Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.7% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 148,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,787,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $433.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.