W Advisors LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.2% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 905,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,195. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

