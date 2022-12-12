Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sells 5,961,534 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

