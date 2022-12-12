Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 480,441 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,169.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.