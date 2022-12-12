Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 260,065 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

KB Home stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

