Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.