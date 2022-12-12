Walleye Capital LLC Buys 78,226 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

