Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 451.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,752 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

