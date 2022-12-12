Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,875.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,911.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

