Walleye Capital LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

